$13.5M Columbus Airport renovation draws to a close

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport’s Terminal Renovation and Airport Infrastructure Improvement project is almost complete.

The 13.5 million dollar project includes a more spacious, additional seating options and an upstairs section where families can watch their loved ones depart.

This will be the first modernization since the airport was originally constructed in 1989.

Amber Clark, the Airport’s Director, says they plan to have everything wrapped up by September 1.

“For our airlines it has created additional space for them and for their airline ticket counters and airline offices as well as the gate area. So we have additional space to attract more airlines as we grow,” said Clark.

As Clark mentioned, with the expansion and renovations of the airport comes the opportunity for larger airlines to consider adding Columbus as a destination. This will, in turn, will attract more traffic to the area, leading to a positive impact economically.

