Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AAA’s ‘School’s Open-Drive Carefully’ campaign reminds drivers about school zone safety

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia State Patrol has a back to school reminder today - Remember you can be caught on camera if you speed in school zones.

Many of the Muscogee County school buses now have cameras that can also catch you if you pass a bus when the stop arm is out.

AAA’s ‘School’s Open-Drive Carefully’ campaign made a stop in Columbus today. Georgia State Patrol Post Commander Lt. Maurice Rains asked drivers to pay attention and obey the law, or else.

“The yellow light doesn’t mean speed up to pass the bus. The yellow light means slow down and prepare to stop for the bus. if you choose to be one in the state of Georgia who chooses to speed, I hope you get caught. Cause if we catch you, we’re going to make a case against you,” said Rains.

In today’s news conference, Muscogee County Schools Superintendent David Lewis joined AAA, state transportation officials, school bus drivers, and Verra Mobility, the company that makes the bus cameras.

Lewis is asking everyone to watch out for kids walking and riding bikes. He’s also asking parents to drop their kids off at designated places on school property, not across the street.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 21-year-old
Columbus police locates missing 21-year-old; found safe

Latest News

Recognizing stress and anxiety in students amid return to school
Recognizing stress and anxiety in students amid return to school
‘Safety is paramount’: Muscogee County officials warn about speeding in school zones
‘Safety is paramount’: Muscogee County officials warn about speeding in school zones
MILITARY MATTERS: Bill proposed to help military spouses with employment
MILITARY MATTERS: Bill proposed to help military spouses with employment
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate at all-time high