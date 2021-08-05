AAA’s ‘School’s Open-Drive Carefully’ campaign reminds drivers about school zone safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia State Patrol has a back to school reminder today - Remember you can be caught on camera if you speed in school zones.

Many of the Muscogee County school buses now have cameras that can also catch you if you pass a bus when the stop arm is out.

AAA’s ‘School’s Open-Drive Carefully’ campaign made a stop in Columbus today. Georgia State Patrol Post Commander Lt. Maurice Rains asked drivers to pay attention and obey the law, or else.

“The yellow light doesn’t mean speed up to pass the bus. The yellow light means slow down and prepare to stop for the bus. if you choose to be one in the state of Georgia who chooses to speed, I hope you get caught. Cause if we catch you, we’re going to make a case against you,” said Rains.

In today’s news conference, Muscogee County Schools Superintendent David Lewis joined AAA, state transportation officials, school bus drivers, and Verra Mobility, the company that makes the bus cameras.

Lewis is asking everyone to watch out for kids walking and riding bikes. He’s also asking parents to drop their kids off at designated places on school property, not across the street.

