Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 21-year-old
Columbus police locates missing 21-year-old; found safe

Latest News

Recognizing stress and anxiety in students amid return to school
Recognizing stress and anxiety in students amid return to school
‘Safety is paramount’: Muscogee County officials warn about speeding in school zones
‘Safety is paramount’: Muscogee County officials warn about speeding in school zones
President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe