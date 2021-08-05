Chances for Storms Return Friday & Saturday; Drier by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry day on Thursday, we’re watching areas to our south and east on Friday with tropical moisture lifting to the north. This will increase the coverage of rain and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout by any stretch - but the coverage will hover in the 30-40% range through much of the afternoon and evening, and even into Friday night. Expect similar weather conditions on Saturday with highs both days in the upper 80s and lower 90s. For Sunday, we expect things to dry out again, and that is a forecast that should repeat on Monday. The rain coverage will drop to the 10-20% range for the afternoon and evening, and highs will quickly climb to the low to mid 90s. For the rest of next week, the coverage of rain looks to stay around 30-50% with highs back in the lower 90s. We’ll be able to fine-tune things as we get a little closer!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.