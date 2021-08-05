Business Break
Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file...
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file photo. It is the service's 5th National Security Cutter, the largest and most technically advanced class of cutter in the Coast Guard, with robust capabilities for maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national defense missions.(Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake/Coast Guard/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history.

The agency says multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners assisted with the effort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

