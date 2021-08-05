Columbus police searching for missing 21-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

21-year-old Zakara Foster was last spoken to on August 5. Foster may be traveling to Smyrna, Ga. in a black 2021 Toyota Corolla with a Georgia license plate CPN4431.

Foster was last seen wearing black leggings and blue shirt.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-225-4343.

