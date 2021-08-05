Deadline Approaching: Thousands of MCSD students not registered for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are days away from the Muscogee County School District’s enrollment and registration deadline. Numbers from the Student Services department show thousands of students are still not registered.

As of Wednesday, there are still 5,343 existing students in Muscogee County schools who have not been registered to attend the upcoming school year. With just days away from the deadline, school board members say the need is critical for parents to check this item off their lists as soon as possible.

“Enrollment counts are tied to our funding,” said School Board Chairwoman Pat Hugley Green.

In order to provide quality education for all children, accurate registration numbers helps the district distribute those funds accordingly such as making sure there are enough desks in a classroom.

But because of COVID-19 and the district trying to streamline the registration process, moving it online last year, Jennifer Saxton with Muscogee County Schools Student Services, says this is where she thinks the delay or problem is happening.

“It’s new and because it is new, it is challenging and we are at the last minute,” Saxton explained. She says all students, new or returning, must register. In order to do that you go to the district’s website, select online registration and complete the necessary prompts.

The part where some parents get confused is the verification part after you complete the online registration.

“Then, you also have to verify that you live where you are living. There are documents to prove this that all have to be filled out while at your student’s school.”

If there are parents without internet or computer access, you can call the Muscogee County School District and make an appointment to receive help in Central Registration. Otherwise, Saxton suggests parents go to a public library to use a computer to register online.

Another crucial resource that enrollment numbers affects is staffing because if the district knows how many students to expect, they will hire teachers accordingly.

Click here to begin the enrollment process.

