Fort Benning welcomes new U.S. Army Infantry School Commandant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brig. Gen. Larry Q. Burris Jr. will assume command of U.S. Army Infantry School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The change of command will take place on August 6 at 3 p.m. at an Assumption of Authority ceremony.

According to Fort Benning, Burris began his career as an Infantry Officer through the ROTC program at the Virginia Military Institute. His most recent assignment was the Deputy Commanding General – Support for the 3rd Infantry Division.

His previous assignments include rifle platoon leader, company executive officer, and battalion S-4 in 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry and as Aide-de-Camp to the Assistant Division Commander with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, battalion S-4 in 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry at Fort Stewart, Georgia, during Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia and Company C commander, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry.

Burris deployed with 1st Battalion, 64th Armor, to Kuwait in support of Operation Desert Spring and to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom I before his next assignment as a JCS Intern in the Joint Staff J-7 and as a special assistant to the Army Chief of Staff. He served as the assistant BCT S-3 for 1st BCT, 4th Infantry Division, battalion S3 for 1st Battalion, 66th Armor and as the BCT S3 for 1st BCT, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, and during Operation Iraqi Freedom 07-09.

After his time with 4ID, Burris served as the Aide-de-Camp to the Army Vice Chief of Staff, then returned to the division and commanded 1st Battalion, 66th Armor from September 2011 to December 2013, deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

He assumed command of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in December of 2015 and deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel from October 2016 to July 2017.

Following command, Burris was assigned as the Executive Officer to the Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command, and then as the Executive Officer to the Secretary of the Army.

