Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Girl receives 42 stitches after suspected shark attack in Maryland

Family members of a 12-year-old girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack...
Family members of a 12-year-old girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland. Town officials say they are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Family members of a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl say she suffered injuries after a suspected shark attack in Maryland that left her with 42 stitches for 20 cuts.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video contains content that may disturb some viewers.

Jordan Prushinski and her family told WBRE-TV that they were on vacation Monday at the beach in Ocean City when Jordan went into knee-deep water.

She was swimming with her family when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.

Her mother says other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid.

With the help of a lifeguard, they cleaned and bandaged the wound, and Jordan’s family took her to a hospital. Jordan’s mother says a doctor confirmed the wound was from a shark bite.

The town of Ocean City says officials are consulting experts and aren’t ruling out marine life.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.

Latest News

MCSD prepares for upcoming school year amid concerns over Delta variant.
MCSD’s protocols for positive COVID case in schools
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers
Pine Mountain Police Department holds backpack giveaway
Pine Mountain Police Department holds backpack giveaway
Isaiah Hugley to be inducted into GMA Hall of Fame
Isaiah Hugley to be inducted into GMA Hall of Fame