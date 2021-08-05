Business Break
Isaiah Hugley to be inducted into GMA Hall of Fame

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus city leader will be formerly inducted by the Georgia Municipal Association into the Municipal Government Hall of Fame.

City Manager Isaiah Hugley will receive the honor during the association’s meeting this week.

Hugley has served as city manager for 16 years and has been a Columbus Consolidated Government employee for about 30 years. Mayor Henderson credits the department heads, led by the city manager, for delivering services to citizens throughout the pandemic.

“Deserves a lot of the credit for the way these 3,000 employees have been able to continue to stay healthy and stay at work. We’ve always known he’s a hall of fame type of guy,” said Henderson.

Hugley says the GMA works with more than 538 cities across the state of Georgia.

GMA’s Annual Convention will be from August 6th through 10th in Savannah.

