Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MILITARY MATTERS: Bill proposed to help military spouses with employment

MILITARY MATTERS: Bill proposed to help military spouses with employment
MILITARY MATTERS: Bill proposed to help military spouses with employment
By Jason Dennis
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the National Military Spouse Network, nearly 1/4 of military spouses actively seeking a job were unemployed due to the pandemic. The rest are all from struggling spouses trying to keep a job down, a problem Army wife Tila Jernigan knows all too well.

“I’ve experienced overseas moves where I’ve been completely unemployed because there just wasn’t a lot of opportunities overseas for me to go to work,” said Jernigan, Director of Military & Veteran Services: Texas A&M Central Texas.

That’s why lawmakers proposed a bill that would give them $4,000 to find programs that jumpstart their careers. Spouses here in the U.S., those living overseas, and even those who have lost their loved ones while on active duty will all qualify.

“Internships provide great opportunities for military spouses. The mentorship and the valuable work experience they get from that and even networking opportunities can carry over into PCS moves which is a really big deal. Also, they could be reintegrating into the work force or going through a career change,” explained Jernigan.

The House Appropriations Committee’s Defense subcommittee has set aside $5 million for a pilot program just to see how it works. While many are anxious to see how it goes, Jernigan says it’s important to convince Congress how much this program could help.

“To ensure that we can get back to work when it’s required and we can be a contributing member of the team while having to sacrifice our careers, is an exceptional opportunity for military spouses across the board,” said Jernigan.

And the military families sacrifice just like the soldiers.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 21-year-old
Columbus police locates missing 21-year-old; found safe

Latest News

AAA’s ‘School’s Open-Drive Carefully’ campaign reminds drivers about school zone safety
AAA’s ‘School’s Open-Drive Carefully’ campaign reminds drivers about school zone safety
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate at all-time high
State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
Fort Benning welcomes new U.S. Army Infantry School Commandant
The names of eight children killed in a June 19 crash on I-65 in Butler County.
Tua Foundation announces $93K donation to Tallapoosa Co. girls ranch