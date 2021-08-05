Business Break
Northern All-Stars hit the road for SE Regional with dreams of Williamsport

By Dave Platta
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday was travel day for the Northern All-Stars, as the Georgia Little League state champs packed up and hit the road for the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins.

This group has a great chance to become the fourth team from Northern to earn a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., and they’re excited about the week ahead and the opportunities in front of them.

“We talked last night to the boys, kind of a final speech,” said manager Will Thompson. “Go have fun but we’ve got some business to take care of. We told them this is a business trip as well. You don’t get this far without putting in the hard work, but also go over there and compete and win. So that’s our goal -- to go have a little fun but also go win.”

“It’s been a lot of fun, actually, playing against other teams from other places, and just having fun playing the game we love,” third baseman Nicholas Hatchell said.

The boys have a good understanding of what it will take to advance to the Series.

“Play as a team, play for each other, just play at your best potential,” said infielder Gabe Galarza. “Keep your head inside the game, always turn to your teammates, it helps.”

“We play as a family and we don’t give up and we pick each other up when they get down,” pitcher Harrison Serna said. “It’s been exciting and I hope we do good.”

Northern opens Southeast Regional action versus Northwood Little League of Taylors, South Carolina. First pitch is set for Friday at 4 pm ET in Warner Robins.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

