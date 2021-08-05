Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Officers rally to save twins’ lemonade stand after thief steals tip jar

By KCCI Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A cold-hearted thief stole money from a lemonade stand in Iowa. When the kids reopened their stand, police officers showed up big-time to help out.

Katelyn and Elias Smidt, 9-year-old twins, were just having a lemonade stand Monday, but things quickly turned sour when a girl got out of a car, grabbed their tip jar and fled.

The family called the police. Afterward, Ames Officer Celena Rohland says she started messaging her colleagues to see if they could visit the lemonade stand to “make a difference in Katelyn and Elias’ day.”

Ames Officer Celena Rohland asked her colleagues to visit the lemonade stand to “make a...
Ames Officer Celena Rohland asked her colleagues to visit the lemonade stand to “make a difference in Katelyn and Elias’ day.” Four different law enforcement agencies showed up to help the twins raise back the stolen money.(Source: Karen Smidt, KCCI via CNN)

Four different law enforcement agencies showed up when the twins reopened their stand, helping to raise back the money that was stolen.

The next day, business was still booming.

“It chokes me up, so to see these kids as happy as they are right now, that’s what it’s about, taking care of our community,” said Kyle Dirks with garbage collection agency Aspen Waste.

Katelyn and Elias’ mom says this life lesson has made everything worth it.

“There was one bad apple, but they got to feel the goodness of so many more people. One bad apple will not ruin it for us. We are pressing on,” Karen Smidt said.

The family says they’ve raised more than $750. They plan to donate it all to the Shop with a Cop program, saying they’re excited to give back to the community that supported them.

Copyright 2021 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.

Latest News

Four different law enforcement agencies showed up when the twins reopened their stand, helping...
Twins get sweet surprise from police officers after thief steals from lemonade stand
MCSD prepares for upcoming school year amid concerns over Delta variant.
MCSD’s protocols for positive COVID case in schools
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers