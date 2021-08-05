Business Break
Advertisement

Opelika city council tables rental property ordinance amid controversy

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika city council tabled a controversial housing ordinance last night.

The issue is rental properties in the city, and the new ordinance would call for registering those properties and have them subject to a city inspection. If a property is chosen for inspection, a fee would be assessed for the inspection. A five dollar registration fee for the property would also be charged each year.

Some are for the ordinance, citing poor living conditions in some rental homes in the city.

“Go to these areas....,” exclaimed one Opelika resident about the living conditions.

Others are against the measure saying it’s government overreach.

“You try to get them to come they scared,” explained another resident.

With the issue being tabled, it can come up again without changes. It could also could be amended later – or even dropped altogether.

The council said that the outpouring of public comment was the only reason the ordinance was tabled Tuesday night.

