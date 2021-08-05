Business Break
Pine Mountain Police Department holds backpack giveaway

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pine Mountain Police Department is helping area students get prepared for the new school year. Wednesday, officers visited local apartment complexes and handed out backpacks full of school supplies.

Pine Mountain Police Chief Daniel Ferrone says the department wants to do whatever they can to help people get back to normal. Residents of Pine Mountain say they’re grateful for the gesture.

“Some of the people, they can’t afford it. It can help them out a whole lot and I think that it’s a wonderful thing they are doing,” said April Johnson, Pine Mountain resident.

The backpacks were donated to the city from Harris County Family Connections and Diverse Power.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

