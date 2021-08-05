Business Break
Rain Chances Soon on the Rise Again

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tranquil summer weather will stick around for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs still comfortably in the 80s. We’ll keep below average temperatures in the forecast through the start of the weekend, but the dry weather will come to an end by tomorrow as an area of low pressure lifts northward from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing better coverage of scattered rain and storms at times for Friday and some of Saturday. So, kids starting back to school in Harris and Muscogee Counties tomorrow will need to pack the rain jacket and umbrella!

Eventually, the wet weather will come to an end again by Sunday, with more sunshine in the forecast for the start of next week. Rain coverage looks next to none for Sunday and Monday (10-20%), but then rises to more typical summertime coverage for the rest of next week (30-40%). And, of course, the relatively “cooler” weather won’t last forever; in true dog days of summer fashion, 90s return next week, as well as the possibility of feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

As far as the tropics, we’re watching two disturbances well out in the Atlantic for possible development over the next several days, but no immediate concerns for the U.S. We’ll keep you posted!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

