‘Safety is paramount’: Muscogee County officials warn about speeding in school zones

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the start of the school year quickly approaching for Muscogee County schools tomorrow, for some kids, officials are reminding people to drive safely through school zones and pay attention to everyone on the road.

“Help us help safe our most precious cargo and that is our children,” said State Trooper Maurice Raines.

The start of the school year is right around the corner for Muscogee County students as pre-K through 2nd grade head back to class Friday and third through 12th graders start Monday. With over half of those students riding the bus to school, Muscogee County School District Superintendent Dr. David Lewis encourages drivers to watch out for children as they get on and off school buses.

“Safety is paramount. I want you to think about every child you see as if it were your child or your grandchild because they belong to somebody,” said Dr. Lewis.

State Trooper Raines said distracted drivers need to put their phones down.

“One of the biggest problems we have not only across this state but across this country is being distracted while driving. We need to put these down,” said Trooper Raines.

“Stay off your phone. For God’s sake...stay off your phone and just pay attention,” said Jason Mckenzie, owner of Ride On Bikes.

Another thing drivers tend to forget about is to share the road with everyone including cyclists.

“Not knowing that cyclists are allowed to be on the road in the first place. There’s always this thing that we’re supposed to be on the sidewalk. Not realizing that that’s against the law in Columbus,” said Mckenzie.

And while drivers may be a hurry to get to their destination, Trooper Raines reminds people to slow down through school zones.

“If you choose to be one in the state of Georgia that decides to speed, I hope you get caught because if we catch you, we’re going to make a case against you,” said Trooper Raines.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

