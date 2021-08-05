Stewart County Schools requiring masks for everyone

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates mask guidelines and policies for children under 12, many schools across Georgia are also updating their COVID-19 protocols. The latest school taking several precautions to protect students and staff is in Stewart County.

Today was day three for Stewart County students and in that district, officials are doing everything they can to protect students and staff.

From requiring masks for everyone on campus, to making sure there’s hand sanitizer and wipes in each classroom, Stewart County schools have it all figured out.

With the virus being more contagious than ever, Stewart County Principal Viola Fedd said parents will be notified immediately if any student tests positive.

“If the child has COVID and comes to school, then our children have been exposed in that particular setting to COVID. We’ll notify our parents and we will quarantine that classroom from 10 to 14 days,” said Fedd.

She also says teachers for pre-K through eighth grade will change classes instead of having students move around from class to class. For high schoolers that rule will be a little different. They will still change classes and teachers will sanitize each classroom in between each rotation.

A complete list of the complete list of COVID-19 protocols for Stewart County Schools can be found on their website.

