Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stewart County Schools requiring masks for everyone

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates mask guidelines and policies for children under 12, many schools across Georgia are also updating their COVID-19 protocols. The latest school taking several precautions to protect students and staff is in Stewart County.

Today was day three for Stewart County students and in that district, officials are doing everything they can to protect students and staff.

From requiring masks for everyone on campus, to making sure there’s hand sanitizer and wipes in each classroom, Stewart County schools have it all figured out.

With the virus being more contagious than ever, Stewart County Principal Viola Fedd said parents will be notified immediately if any student tests positive.

“If the child has COVID and comes to school, then our children have been exposed in that particular setting to COVID. We’ll notify our parents and we will quarantine that classroom from 10 to 14 days,” said Fedd.

She also says teachers for pre-K through eighth grade will change classes instead of having students move around from class to class. For high schoolers that rule will be a little different. They will still change classes and teachers will sanitize each classroom in between each rotation.

A complete list of the complete list of COVID-19 protocols for Stewart County Schools can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Macon Rd.
An investigation is underway after Columbus police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting on South Pines Dr. in Columbus under investigation, no injuries
Phenix City police, fire crews respond to house fire
Phenix City police, Fire and EMS crews respond to house fire
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Two injured in shooting on Artillery Dr. in Columbus
Police lights.
UPDATE: Pedestrian ID’d after fatal accident on I-85 in Opelika

Latest News

Eufaula school board votes students will not be required to wear masks indoors
Eufaula school board votes students will not be required to wear masks indoors
Opelika city council tables rental property ordinance amid controversy
Opelika city council tables rental property ordinance amid controversy
$13.5M Columbus Airport renovation draws to a close
$13.5M Columbus Airport renovation draws to a close
Deadline Approaching: Thousands of MCSD students not registered for upcoming school year