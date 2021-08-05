Business Break
Tua Foundation announces $93K donation to Tallapoosa Co. girls ranch

The names of eight children killed in a June 19 crash on I-65 in Butler County.
The names of eight children killed in a June 19 crash on I-65 in Butler County.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Tua Foundation announced the donation of $93,000 to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch that will cover funeral expenses for the eight children, ages 4-17, lost in the devastating crash on I-65. The donation will also be used for counseling services for the girls of the ranch who lost loved ones.

The funds were raised at the Tua Foundation’s event, “Luau with Tua” at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, on June 29, 2021. During the Luau, Tua announced he would personally match all funds raised for this tragedy, which came to $46,500.

“The support from Tua and the Tua Foundation is such a blessing,” said Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranches CEO Michael Smith. “The girls ranches provide homes for so many youth throughout Alabama, and their world was turned upside down after losing their friends and sisters in this tragedy. The young people we care for need help now more than ever, and we’re so appreciative of Tua’s heart and generosity.”

“The generosity of the Alabama community was very moving throughout the entire Luau and my heart goes out to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch families, members and staff that are grieving this tragedy,” said Tua Tagovailoa, Tua Foundation Founder & Chairman. “We hope this donation will provide some support and extra care during this difficult time.”

The Tua Lua also benefited two local youth charities: Nick’s Kids, founded by Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry; and the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

