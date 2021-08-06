Business Break
2nd defendant convicted in 2017 Opelika double murder

John Willie Maddox has been found guilty in a double murder from March 2017.
John Willie Maddox has been found guilty in a double murder from March 2017.(Source: Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Lee County jury has convicted a man in a deadly double shooting that happened over four years ago.

District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said John Willie Maddox has been found guilty of murdering Sedric Lewis and Derris Harris. Maddox was also convicted of shooting into a home with three people inside, including a 9-year-old, according to the district attorney’s office.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Prosecutors say Maddox and his co-defendant, Jacquavious Greathouse, fired into Lewis’ family home on Toomer Street in Opelika on March 25, 2017. Lewis, 27, and Harris, 31, were killed. They were inside the house with their mother when the gunshots were fired.

Ventiere said 28 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

During Greathouse’s trial, persecutors said 22 rounds were from an assault rifle and six rounds came from a .40-caliber pistol.

Greathouse was sentenced to 90 years in prison last year.

In a Facebook post on Maddox’s conviction, Ventiere said investigators “put together a solid investigation that allowed the jury to find Maddox guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“The Lee County District Attorney’s Office is grateful to the jury for their attentiveness and persistence in this trial. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Lewis and Harris as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones,” she said.

