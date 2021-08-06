Arrest made in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

Business Break
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in the May murder of a Columbus man.

On July 29, a felony murder and armed robbery warrant was issued for 17-year-old Phillip McClinton.

McClinton was arrested in Florida August 4, and Columbus police were notified. On August 6, he was extradited back to Columbus.

On May 26, officers of the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division were dispatched to the 7700 Block of Veterans Parkway in reference to a shooting around 8:48 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim, later identified as 21-year-old Cordarious Bonner, suffering from gunshot wound(s). Bonner was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m.

Two other victims showed up by private vehicle to the hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

McClinton will have a preliminary hearing on Monday, August 9 at 9 a.m.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is still active. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4345.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

