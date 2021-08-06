Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers

City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers
City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers(Pixabay)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is waiving the landfill tipping fees for yard waste, green bulk and miscellaneous bulk waste for residential customers only.

The waived fee begins Friday, August 6 and will end on Thursday, September 30.

In order to properly dispose of waste, the following criteria needs to be met:

Yard waste and green bulk debris:

  • Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill - 7900 Pine Grove Way | Granite Bluff Landfill - 7589 River Road
  • Lawn clippings
  • Leaves
  • Shrubbery clippings
  • Tree prunings - Pine Grove Landfill only
    Limbs no larger than 6 inches in diameter
    Limbs no longer than 4 feet in length

Miscellaneous Bulk Waste:

  • Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill only | Open July 10 and 24, August 7, 14, 28 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All regular landfill hours remain in effect. Columbus residents will be required to show ID verifying their city address to receive the waiver.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searching for missing 21-year-old
Columbus police locates missing 21-year-old; found safe
MCSD prepares for upcoming school year amid concerns over Delta variant.
MCSD’s protocols for positive COVID case in schools
Deadline Approaching: Thousands of MCSD students not registered for upcoming school year
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple drug charges

Latest News

CrimeStoppers offers $1000 reward in Phenix City murder investigation
CrimeStoppers offers $1K reward for information in Phenix City homicide
Barbour Co. experiencing worker shortage
Barbour Co. experiencing worker shortage
GUEST: Miss Columbus Outstanding Teen 2016 Maloreigh Todd
GUEST: Miss Columbus Outstanding Teen 2016 Maloreigh Todd
11th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum returns to Columbus
11th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum returns to Columbus