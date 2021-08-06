City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is waiving the landfill tipping fees for yard waste, green bulk and miscellaneous bulk waste for residential customers only.

The waived fee begins Friday, August 6 and will end on Thursday, September 30.

In order to properly dispose of waste, the following criteria needs to be met:

Yard waste and green bulk debris :

Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill - 7900 Pine Grove Way | Granite Bluff Landfill - 7589 River Road

Lawn clippings

Leaves

Shrubbery clippings

Tree prunings - Pine Grove Landfill only

Limbs no larger than 6 inches in diameter

Limbs no longer than 4 feet in length



Miscellaneous Bulk Waste :

Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill only | Open July 10 and 24, August 7, 14, 28 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All regular landfill hours remain in effect. Columbus residents will be required to show ID verifying their city address to receive the waiver.

