City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is waiving the landfill tipping fees for yard waste, green bulk and miscellaneous bulk waste for residential customers only.
The waived fee begins Friday, August 6 and will end on Thursday, September 30.
In order to properly dispose of waste, the following criteria needs to be met:
Yard waste and green bulk debris:
- Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill - 7900 Pine Grove Way | Granite Bluff Landfill - 7589 River Road
- Lawn clippings
- Leaves
- Shrubbery clippings
- Tree prunings - Pine Grove Landfill only
Limbs no larger than 6 inches in diameter
Limbs no longer than 4 feet in length
Miscellaneous Bulk Waste:
- Dispose at Pine Grove Landfill only | Open July 10 and 24, August 7, 14, 28 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
All regular landfill hours remain in effect. Columbus residents will be required to show ID verifying their city address to receive the waiver.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.