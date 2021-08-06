Columbus Consolidated Government partners with Feeding the Valley to host food drive and job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government and Feeding the Valley is hosting a food drive and hiring event.

The joint event will take place August 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

This Hiring Event is in partnership with the Goodwill of Southern Rivers, Feeding the Valley, The Community Warriors, The Muscogee County Sheriff Department and Columbus Consolidated Government.

Feeding The Valley’s Food Drive will take place in Columbus Civic Center Parking Lot (B) and The hiring event will take place in Columbus Civic Center Parking Lot (A). Early arrival is suggested.

Guests can pick up non-perishable food items and apply for a variety of available jobs with City Government.

Job seekers are asked to dress casual, bring copies of a resume, and be prepared to connect with employers.

The first 4 applicants will receive a ticket to The Price Is Right Live!

