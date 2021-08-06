CrimeStoppers offers $1K reward for information in Phenix City homicide

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the death of a Phenix City woman.

On June 1, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded to 11th Avenue in Phenix City, Alabama in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive female lying on the front porch of her apartment. The female was identified as 36-year-old Sharmeethia L. Mason of Phenix City, AL. Mason sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witness statements advised that an unidentified person walked around the corner and shot Mason as she sat on her porch. The subject fled the scene on foot. Several shell casings were recovered from the scene.

If you have any information regarding the Murder of Sharmeethia Mason, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.