Davis Broadcasting Inc. to hold 22nd Annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting will be hosting it’s 22nd annual drive through “tools for school” supply giveaway in Columbus today.

It will be held at the Columbus Public Library today at 6 p.m. They are located on Macon Road.

Michael Soul with Davis Broadcasting joined us on News Leader 9 at noon today and says this is an opportunity for the community to come together.

“They’re open for K-12. Children must be with their parents. Its a drive thru event so even through the pandemic were able to come together we’ll be at the Columbus Public Library tomorrow at 6 p.m. As long as children are with their parents, we’re going to take care of them,” said Soul.

Soul went on to say they will require masks, social distancing and for people to stay in their cars during the event.

