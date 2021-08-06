Business Break
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks

The family of 57 year old Jimmie Lee Tables told News Leader 9, their emotions are all over the place right now. According to Tables sister, Bobbie Phillips, they last saw him Saturday July 24 and don’t have many answers.
By James Giles
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Nearly two weeks have passed since an East Alabama man went missing. His family is still looking for answers into his mysterious disappearance.

The family of 57-year-old Jimmie Lee Tables told News Leader 9, their emotions are all over the place right now. According to Tables sister, Bobbie Phillips, they last saw him Saturday, July 24 and don’t have many answers. She told News Leader 9, she just hopes he’s alright.

According to Phillips, the last time anyone saw Tables was around 6:00 p.m. Saturday July 24. He was reported missing the next day.

“We don’t know nothing, we don’t know how to find out anything. The detectives don’t know anything to tell us nothing yet. It’s just hard. I mean I wake up everyday thinking, maybe he’ll come today, but he still hasn’t come home yet,” said Phillips. “When I woke up at 6:15 the truck was gone, and I’m like where could he be, maybe he gone to get some coffee, because he gets up in the morning, go gets some coffee, but this particular morning he still wasn’t back. I just want him home. I can’t work. I can’t sleep. I just want him to come home.”

According to police, two days later, his truck was found just outside of Montgomery, Alabama, about an hour away from his home here in Beauregard. Police confirmed, finger prints were wiped clean from the truck, and some of Tables personal items were sitting in the passenger’s seat undisturbed.

According to Phillips, the last time Lee’s phone was used was the morning he went missing. Members of Tables family told News Leader 9, they believe the last person to speak to the 57-year-old was his girlfriend in Union Springs Alabama.

“There were personal items in the vehicle. That’s correct, they were still undisturbed. There’s nothing that indicates which or what type of circumstances there may be. We’re leaving all options open,” said Lee County Sherriff Jay Jones.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the disappearance of Jimmy Lee Tables is still under investigation. He urges anyone who may have anymore information to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

