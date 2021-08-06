Business Break
Suspect accused of killing mother, man at Macon County birthday party

(Source: Gray News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities say two people were fatally shot at a birthday party in the Brownsville community on July 24. The son of one of the victims has now been arrested.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said one of the victims, Paula Dumas, was having the party when an argument started after the other victim, Clifford Henderson, showed up. Brunson said shots were fired.

Henderson died at the scene. Dumas was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries.

The sheriff said there was no relationship between Dumas and Henderson before this incident.

On Friday, Dumas’ son, 24-year-old Leon Cannon Jr., was taken into custody at a home in Opelika. He was charged with two counts of murder and taken to the Macon County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

