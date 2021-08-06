Business Break
Masks not required within universities in Georgia

(Source: University System of Georgia)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Masks will not be required at colleges within the University System of Georgia. That includes Columbus State University and the University of Georgia in Athens.

According to a statement on their websites, officials say while masks will not be mandated everyone will be encouraged to wear a mask or face covering while inside campus facilities.

The statement also says they are also strongly encouraging faculty, staff students and visitors to get vaccinated.

Others colleges within the University System of Georgia include Fort Valley State University, Georgia State and Kennesaw State University.

