Navigating childcare options during the pandemic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re a parent considering childcare options, we have some advice from experts on what you should consider before enrolling your child in daycare.

Experts at Childcare Resources in Alabama say the plan starts with an early search.

State data indicates that 91% of childcare centers are open right now compared to this time last year, which sounds great for families looking for options. However, if we dig deeper into the data you’ll quickly find that high number is deceiving.

“We are actually down the total number of childcare this year. By a little over 120,” said Joan Wright, Executive Director of Childcare Resources. “Any question a family wants to ask is fair game – especially if you’re leaving your most precious commodity.”

Experts say you can prepare at home by talking to your child about the transition and including them in preparations.

