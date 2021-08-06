A Summerlike Friday Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first day back to school for many students across the valley is featuring a rather summerlike forecast. We will see sunshine with intervals of clouds and a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs top out in the upper-80s with slightly less muggy air in the morning than we have been seeing, but humid conditions return by the afternoon. Heading into the weekend, we will see highs in the lower 90s for Saturday and the mid-90s by Sunday. We will see a few showers and storms around on Saturday afternoon, but by Sunday we will see much more in the way of sunshine and just a few isolated showers in the evening hours. We start out the work week with dry conditions, but by Tuesday we will start to get into a more unsettled weather pattern with scattered showers and storms around in the afternoon and evening hours. With more rain around, highs will remain in the low-90s.

