Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sunday Drier Than Saturday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the weekend, the chance of a shower or storm will increase a bit going into Saturday with a 30-40% rain coverage for the afternoon and evening. We even can’t rule out that rain continuing into Saturday night in spots, and highs will top out near 90. May folks will stay dry, and going into Sunday we expect most places to stay dry with the rain coverage dropping back to the 10-30% range. This will probably be the nicest of the two weekend days, and Monday’s weather looks very similar. Highs should climb into the low to mid 90s on these days. For Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, rain chances start to come back up with the coverage back to around 40%, and then we expect better chances of getting wet late next week and next weekend with the rain coverage back to 50-60%. We’ll keep fine-tuning things as we get closer, however.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Columbus police searching for missing 21-year-old
Columbus police locates missing 21-year-old; found safe
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots
MCSD prepares for upcoming school year amid concerns over Delta variant.
MCSD’s protocols for positive COVID case in schools

Latest News

Meteorologist Anna Sims
A Summerlike Friday Forecast
Derek Visits the 4th Graders at Oliver Elementary!
Derek Visits the 4th Graders at Oliver Elementary!
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Chances for Storms Return Friday & Saturday; Drier by Sunday