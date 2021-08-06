Sunday Drier Than Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the weekend, the chance of a shower or storm will increase a bit going into Saturday with a 30-40% rain coverage for the afternoon and evening. We even can’t rule out that rain continuing into Saturday night in spots, and highs will top out near 90. May folks will stay dry, and going into Sunday we expect most places to stay dry with the rain coverage dropping back to the 10-30% range. This will probably be the nicest of the two weekend days, and Monday’s weather looks very similar. Highs should climb into the low to mid 90s on these days. For Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, rain chances start to come back up with the coverage back to around 40%, and then we expect better chances of getting wet late next week and next weekend with the rain coverage back to 50-60%. We’ll keep fine-tuning things as we get closer, however.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.