Troup Co. Government Center mandates face coverings amid rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Face coverings will be mandated in the Troup County Government Center’s common areas due to a new judicial order from Chief Superior Court Judge Simpson.

The mandate will go into effect Monday, August 9 at 8 a.m.

Common areas include hallways, public restrooms, elevators, waiting areas, courtrooms, etc. All employees and visitors must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth while in these areas.

Troup County officials continue to encourage individuals to get vaccinated, wear protective face coverings, wash hands often, practice proper social distancing, and stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

