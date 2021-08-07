Callaway Gardens holding job fair next week

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Next week, Callaway Gardens will host a job fair as they look to fill a number of positions.

The job fair will be Tuesday, August 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mountain Creek Inn & Conference Center located at 17800 U.S. Highway 27 in Pine Mountain.

There are positions available in several departments including guest services and housekeeping.

If you are unable to make it, you can still apply online. A full list of open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.