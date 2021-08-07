Columbus girl, cancer survivor designs shoe as a part of program benefiting kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New sneakers and tennis shoes might be on your child’s back to school list, but one Columbus girl is among a special group who got to design her very own shoe.

“I was shocked! I was like, ‘I get to design a shoe?’”, 12-year-old Lexy McRae expressed.

McRae designed a pair of shoes appropriately called the “Lexy” as part of shoemaker Saucony’s “Run for Good” children’s program. She’s one of five children from the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta selected to participate.

McRae has battled bone cancer twice since 2019 and her mother say she’s thrilled to have been selected. The shoes went on sale Friday and proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

You can purchase the “Lexy” shoe or any of the others designed by this special group of kids on Saucony’s website.

