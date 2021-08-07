Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus girl, cancer survivor designs shoe as a part of program benefiting kids

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New sneakers and tennis shoes might be on your child’s back to school list, but one Columbus girl is among a special group who got to design her very own shoe.

“I was shocked! I was like, ‘I get to design a shoe?’”, 12-year-old Lexy McRae expressed.

McRae designed a pair of shoes appropriately called the “Lexy” as part of shoemaker Saucony’s “Run for Good” children’s program. She’s one of five children from the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta selected to participate.

McRae has battled bone cancer twice since 2019 and her mother say she’s thrilled to have been selected. The shoes went on sale Friday and proceeds will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

You can purchase the “Lexy” shoe or any of the others designed by this special group of kids on Saucony’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
Arrest made in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Arrest made in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

Latest News

Callaway Gardens holding job fair next week
Columbus organization offers second chance to former criminals, assists in finding work
Davis Broadcasting, Inc. holds 22nd annual ‘Tools 4 School’ supply giveaway
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child