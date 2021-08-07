Business Break
Columbus Memory Center educates community on new Alzheimer’s drug

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Memory Center held a town hall meeting Friday evening with members of the community. The group educated participants on a new drug that’s being tested to try to stop or slow down Alzheimer’s disease.

The center suggests you participate in memory research to gain a sense of hope, help find cures for yourself or a loved one, and to assure people your ethnic background is represented in research.

“This is a drug that has some controversy behind it, but we feel that it’s a very important advancement in the science and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It actually removes the protein from the brain that, we think, starts the disease from starting. So, it’s really important and I think it’ll help get the word out to people that they need to have their thinking checked every year,” said Johnothan Liss, M.D.

The drug being tested is called Aduhelm. The Columbus Memory Center has been chosen as one of the beginning sites in the world to infuse Aduhelm. This will be a once-a-month infusion.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

