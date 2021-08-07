Business Break
Columbus organization offers second chance to former criminals, assists in finding work

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An organization that helps former criminals get back on their feet is working to get their name out. Friday, A Second Chance Criminal Record Relief Community Outreach held an event on Wynnton Road in Columbus to show what resources they offer.

Jennifer Dunlap, CEO and former prosecutor, says their main goal is to provide services to anyone with a criminal record or in poverty so that they can receive employment.

“We just want people to be able to be in position to get better jobs - that’s our entire mission is to make people more employable. We believe that Columbus has the workforce here. It’s just a lot of times people are not qualifying for the job that they deserve and really should be qualified for. It’s just something, a lot of times, on the record that just needs to be fixed, needs to updated,” Dunlap explained.

Dunlap tells News Leader 9 she found a passion to help people fix their criminal records after working 8 years in the district attorney’s office and discovering a lot of errors on records.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

