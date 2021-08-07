Davis Broadcasting, Inc. holds 22nd annual ‘Tools 4 School’ supply giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting Incorporated of Columbus hosting its 22nd annual Tools 4 School supply giveaway Friday evening.

The event was held at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road. Lines of cars filled the parking lot to receive school supplies. With 1,000 backpacks to giveaway, children in grades K-12 were able to receive the supplies while staying in their vehicles.

“It means the world, we’re here helping students and families in need,” said Michael Soul.

Dental screenings, COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations were also available for parents and students.

