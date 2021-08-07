EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Kemp says mask-wearing in schools should be a choice

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 sat down with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for an exclusive interview about his thoughts on decisions being made by local school systems as they start the new school year.

Kemp’s personal opinion is that wearing a mask should be a choice. The governor has said consistently that he would not issue a mask mandate in Georgia and he doesn’t believe they’re effective.

“I’m not a fan of a lot of government mandates, especially when it comes to COVID. The president told us, ‘Get vaccinated and take your mask off’ and now they’ve changed that. So, I don’t think a lot of people trust the government right now,” said Kemp.

News Leader 9 talked at length on the topics in the governor’s office at the capitol. When asked for his stance on mask mandates and how he feels about local school systems mandating masks at the start of the new school year, Governor Kemp replied:

When asked whether or not superintendents, such as Muscogee County School District’s Dr. David Lewis, seek Kemp’s feedback on issues and their relationships, Governor Kemp said:

He also added that parents who may be upset about masks mandates need to attend school board meetings and ask for data that led to the local decisions.

“I’m going to continue to be consistent. We can’t have a special session for every single issue that pops up,” the governor said.

Governor Kemp has taken the COVID-19 vaccine along with his entire family. He says it’s a personal choice for everyone. “Don’t trust what the government is saying. Go talk to your doctor. Talk to your local pharmacist, and make a good health decision for you and your family.”

Kemp says his office is fighting and working hard to support school systems to make sue they can be open for kids to learn in-person all year.

