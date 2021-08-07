Business Break
Fire reported at Longhorn Steakhouse in Columbus

(WTVM viewer)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire responded to a blaze at Longhorn Steakhouse on Whittlesey Boulevard Friday night.

A WTVM viewer says, around 7 p.m., she was eating dinner when the fire broke out. In the viewer-submitted photo, flames can be seen in the back area of the restaurant. The building was evacuated and emergency crews were able to put the blaze out.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

