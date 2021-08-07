Hwy. 431 in Russell Co. reopens after multi-vehicle crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - US Hwy. 431 at AL Hwy. 26 in Russell County has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash, involving an overturned vehicle, happened just before 1:20 p.m. at mile point 597.2, near the Seale community, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Injuries were reported in the crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

