Mainly Dry for the Weekend

Anna’s Forecast!
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We keep our weather pattern hot, humid, and mainly dry for the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will keep highs in the lower-90s for Saturday, but more sunshine around on Sunday will put highs in the mid-90s. We stay mainly dry through Monday before we begin to transition to a more summerlike slightly unsettled weather pattern. Highs stay in the mid-90s through next weekend with plenty of heat and humidity around keeps the pop-up afternoon thunderstorm chance in the forecast. We are getting into those typical dog days of summer where we can almost copy and paste the forecast day to day with little changes. Once we transition to our typical summertime pattern on Tuesday, we will stay in this persistent weather pattern through the end of the forecast period.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

