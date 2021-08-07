Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MCSD facing bus driver shortage, offering $1,000 signing bonus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is facing a bus driver shortage; the district is offering a $1,000 signing bonus incentive to fill positions.

Transportation Director Herbert Hill tells News Leader 9 they are about 50 drivers short. Hill says the shortage is causing a strain on the current drivers and their typical routes.

He advises to parents to be patient and to consider bringing your children to school, if you have means to provide transportation, in the event that they miss the bus.

“So, what that causes for us to do is double and triple some of our routes to get the students to school the best and safest way possible,” Hill said.

He also says masks will be on buses this school year.

If you’re interested in applying for a bus driver position for the Muscogee County School District, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
Arrest made in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Arrest made in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
CrimeStoppers offers $1000 reward in Phenix City murder investigation
CrimeStoppers offers $1K reward for information in Phenix City homicide

Latest News

‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Fire reported at Longhorn Steakhouse in Columbus
Pre-k through second grade students return to Muscogee County schools
Arrest made in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Arrest made in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus