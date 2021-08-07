MCSD facing bus driver shortage, offering $1,000 signing bonus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is facing a bus driver shortage; the district is offering a $1,000 signing bonus incentive to fill positions.

Transportation Director Herbert Hill tells News Leader 9 they are about 50 drivers short. Hill says the shortage is causing a strain on the current drivers and their typical routes.

He advises to parents to be patient and to consider bringing your children to school, if you have means to provide transportation, in the event that they miss the bus.

“So, what that causes for us to do is double and triple some of our routes to get the students to school the best and safest way possible,” Hill said.

He also says masks will be on buses this school year.

If you’re interested in applying for a bus driver position for the Muscogee County School District, click here.

