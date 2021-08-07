Business Break
MCSD superintendent discusses first day of school, COVID protocols

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first day of school can bring a lot of stress and anxiety for both students and teachers, being in a pandemic just adds to the list.

Muscogee County School District Superintendent Dr. David Lewis visited the WTVM studios Friday evening. He joined our Jason Dennis and Barbara Gauthier on News Leader 9 at 6 to talk about the first day of school and coronavirus protocols the district has in place.

The superintendent says there are no plans to take the entire school system virtual this school year. He added that there would have to be something very catastrophic to occur for that to take place.

Dr. Lewis says that parents who are having issues with the online registering process should work with their respective schools to get assistance.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

