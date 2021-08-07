Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Hwy. 431 in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle crash, involving an overturned vehicle, is causing delays on US Hwy. 431 at AL Hwy. 26 in Russell County. Officials say all lanes are currently blocked.

The crash happened just before 1:20 p.m., according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, it occurred at mile point 597.2, near Seale. Drivers are told to seek an alternative route until northbound and southbound lanes reopen.

News Leader 9 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us on air and online for updates.

