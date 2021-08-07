Business Break
Phenix City Schools opening Monday with mask requirement

By Brennan Reh
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Students in Phenix City Schools will return to class on Monday. The superintendent says an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations in Alabama over the past few weeks influenced its decision to require masks.

Face masks will be required inside Phenix City Schools and on school buses, according to Superintendent Randy Wilkes.

“Our intent is not to stay in masks the entire year. Our intent is not to require masks on the outside. PE and everything else, as far as transitioning from one building to another, we’re not going to require those masks,” Wilkes said.

The superintendent says they’ll be using the 6-15-48 rule.

“If you’re within six feet of someone who has COVID, who’s tested positive and you’ve been there for more than a total of 15 minutes and it’s been within the period of 48 hours prior to them being symptomatic, then you need to isolate for 10 days,” he explained.

Wilks says one of their top priorities is keeping students in school. “Students with further than three feet apart and they’re both properly wearing their masks, then if one of those students get COVID, the other does not have to go home. So, that’s one huge reason for parents to ask students, their children, as they leave home, to properly wear their mask at school.”

The superintendent says students will continue to eat lunch in their classrooms where they are more spaced out than they would be in the cafeteria.

