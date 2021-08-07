Business Break
Russell Co. DA resigning after 38 years, citing health issues

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County District Attorney Ken Davis is resigning. Davis says he planned to complete his last term until he developed health issues. He says he is slowing losing his eyesight.

Davis will work part time up until Governor Kay Ivey chooses his replacement. The 75-year-old district attorney says he had to admit it’s time to leave.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be a district attorney here for 38 years. It’s like an awakening moment, I suppose it’s time,” Davis said.

There is no date set for his retirement just yet. Davis says he hopes the legislature will fully fund his office as he has worked for several years understaffed and underfunded.

He is the longest-serving elected district attorney in the country.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

