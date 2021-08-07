Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mother may be raising more children than any other present-day mother in the Chattahoochee Valley. While most moms are preparing to send one to three children back to school, this woman is getting three times that amount of kids ready for the classroom.

Energy is always high in this household as Jaquetta Hill has 17 children, 11 boys and six girls. Their ages range from three to 22 and there’s one on the way.

“We are a loving family, my kids are very close we wouldn’t have it no other way,” said Hill. “It’s never a boring moment we always have fun.”

Hill says, because she has such a big family, people assume her children are less fortunate. But, she says, their wants and needs are always met.

“For the most part, they pretty much had what the other kids had, if not more,” she explained.

Hill is a stay-at-home mom. She says, with suffering from diabetes and having to care for so many kids, working is not an option for her.

But one thing that’s for certain in their household are Sunday family dinners.

“Well, we love Sunday dinners. Sunday dinners to us are cooking or eating together. That’s our time that we talk, we bond,” Hill said.

And the price tag for these meals add up. “One dinner for us is about $200,” she explained.

Another pricey tab is school supplies. “Boys cost more than girls,” Hill expressed.

The elementary school children wear uniforms. “We’re happy about them uniforms,” Hill said.

Laughter and jokes is something you will always hear in Hill’s household. And 17-year-old Salathias thinks he’s the funniest. “My name is Junior and I’m the comedian of the family. I love making people laugh.”

Hill says she never imagined she would have 17 kids, but she says she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
Arrest made in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Arrest made in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
CrimeStoppers offers $1000 reward in Phenix City murder investigation
CrimeStoppers offers $1K reward for information in Phenix City homicide

Latest News

Columbus Consolidated Government to hold food drive and hiring event
Columbus Consolidated Government partners with Feeding the Valley to host food drive and job fair
Davis Broadcasting Inc. to hold 22nd Annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway in Columbus
Davis Broadcasting Inc. to hold 22nd Annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway
City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers
City of Columbus to waive waste disposal fees for residential customers
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks