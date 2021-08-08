Chattahoochee Co. Schools prepare for new school year

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District is preparing to welcome students back into the classrooms with an abundance of COVID safety measures in place.

Chattahoochee County Schools will begin classes for the new school year tomorrow, August 9. Virtual learning is still an option if parents contact the district. Students returning for traditional learning will be required to wear masks.

“My kids, we made it through last year. We will make it through this year,” said Amanda Williamson.

“My kids are good either way, with a mask or without one,” Claudia Adams said.

Kids will be socially distanced inside classrooms when sitting at their assigned desks. In the event that a student becomes ill, parents are encouraged to contact the homeroom teacher immediately so that the student can begin using Google classroom.

