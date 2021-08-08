Famous Columbus ‘May Flower’ statue found

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After disappearing four months ago, a famous uptown Columbus statue has been found.

According to a Facebook post from Artbeat of Columbus, someone found it while walking through Dinglewood Park. In late April, police announced two suspects were responsible for damaging and removing the statue.

Just days ago, a $2,500 reward was offered for the return of the statue.

The statue will soon return to its home on the corner of 10th Street and Broadway, according to Artbeat of Columbus.

