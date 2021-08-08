Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Famous Columbus ‘May Flower’ statue found

(Source: Artbeat of Columbus / Facebook)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After disappearing four months ago, a famous uptown Columbus statue has been found.

According to a Facebook post from Artbeat of Columbus, someone found it while walking through Dinglewood Park. In late April, police announced two suspects were responsible for damaging and removing the statue.

Just days ago, a $2,500 reward was offered for the return of the statue.

The statue will soon return to its home on the corner of 10th Street and Broadway, according to Artbeat of Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Russell County accident
Hwy. 431 in Russell Co. reopens after multi-vehicle crash
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks
East Alabama man missing for nearly two weeks

Latest News

Columbus girl, cancer survivor designs shoe as a part of program benefiting kids
Vehicle fire cleared on I-85 NB in Auburn
Russell County accident
Hwy. 431 in Russell Co. reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Callaway Gardens holding job fair next week