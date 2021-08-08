Ft. Benning schools set to start Monday with mask requirement

FT. BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s school year begins Monday, August 9 and teachers are putting the final touches on preparations for the first day of school.

“We are truly excited to be able to begin in-person learning on August 9 here at our Fort Benning schools. Our faculty and staff are anxious to receive students,” said Dr. Lisa Coleman, superintendent for Department of Defense Education Activity for the GA & AL community.

Dr. Coleman is ready to launch into the new school year with the utmost preparedness in terms of education and safety. Students will be greeted with a learning environment that sets them up for success while also following precautionary guidelines.

“All of our students and faculty will be in masks. They are very accustomed to that. Students will be expected to wear their masks as they are entering the cafeteria. Of course, they’ll have to take down their masks in order to eat their lunch and have their water breaks, and then put their masks back on,” the superintendent explained.

But students will be able to shed masks during recess as long as six feet of social distancing can be maintained. And while full in-person schooling is back, parents have to fill out the required health screening form.

“In that screening form, it asks some basic health questions. The first thing we want to remind everybody is if you’re feeling sick, stay home,” Coleman stressed.

Over the past year and a half, we know all to well what a gift it is to return to physical learning and what joy it brings to the teachers, staff, and students.

“The excitement they have in the air to just being able to come to school is worth our opportunity to be able to interact with them. Our focus is to educate and we take pride and joy in being able to do that,” Coleman said.

